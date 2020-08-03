When Michael Jordan won the 1998 NBA title with the Chicago Bulls, he secured the title thanks to a last-second shot that has stood the test of time. At the time of this shot, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 14 in a Bulls colorway that is now appropriately referred to as the "Last Shot." Since then, the Air Jordan 14 has been considered one of the most underrated silhouettes in the Jumpman library. Luckily, however, Jordan Brand has blessed fans with brand new colorways and in 2021, it seems like they have some dope plans on the horizon.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at this "Particle Grey" offering which is supposed to come out in the summer of 2021. As you can see from the photoshop rendering below, the sneaker has a black toe box and back heel, all while the rest of the upper is made with particle grey. Based on this rendering it seems like the materials will be suede although, of course, this is subject to change. The midsole even has an iridescent highlight towards the back which will certainly prove to be interesting.

Let us know what you think in the comments below and stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.