One of the more underrated Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 14. This is the sneaker that Michael Jordan wore when he scored the game-winning bucket for the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 NBA Finals. Over the years, this sneaker has received a ton of amazing colorways, including the "Light Ginger" model which dropped back in 1999.

Now, 23 years later, this shoe is getting a retro. In the official images down below, you can see just how much this shoe lives up to the original. From the golden upper to the black and white highlights, this is a shoe that will immediately turn heads. Not to mention, these colors scream "Fall" and with the Fall season right around the corner, this is the perfect shoe to go after.

If you are planning on copping a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, August 17th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

