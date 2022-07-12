Jumpman loves to bring back old colorways. Nostalgia is one of the most marketable feelings in the entire world, and Jordan Brand understands this better than anyone. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the brand would look to bring back a famous Air Jordan 14 colorway that fans have wanted back for quite some time. That colorway just so happens to be the "Ginger" offering which just got some official images.

As you can see, this colorway stays true to the original as the base is covered in yellowish-brown material. From there, the sneaker contains a white toe, while the midsole is black. The colors work very well here and Jumpman fans will appreciate having this colorway back on the market.

If you want to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of August 17th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think about this Air Jordan 14 model, in the comments down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike