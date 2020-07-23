This has been an odd year for sneaker releases when you consider the impact of the Coronavirus. Of course, due to the virus, assembly lines have been put on hold and many shipping companies have suffered in terms of getting packages out to people on time. Needless to say, every industry has been hit by the virus and sneakers are no exception. This has directly led to some release date delays, which has turn created a domino effect for some of the shoes that were planned out months in advance.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, one of those sneakers is none other than the Air Jordan 14 "Hyper Royal." This sneaker features a white upper with blue highlights all around the silhouette. It was slated to drop in late August/early September, but now, the shoe is being rolled back to September 19th. This model will actually come in full family sizing, with adult offerings going for $190 USD.

The Air Jordan 14 has been receiving a ton of love over the past few years so there is no denying this latest colorway will go over quite well amongst sneakerheads. If you're a fan of the silhouette, these are an absolute must-cop.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you, and let us know whether or not you plan on copping.