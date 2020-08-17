We've seen plenty of Air Jordan 13 colorways make their way to the market over the last few years and for good reason. It is one of the most criminally underrated silhouettes in the Jordan Brand library and its profile lends itself well to some interesting offerings. In 2020, the Jordan 13 made quite the splash thanks to the return of the OG "Flint" colorway and in 2021, it seems as though Jumpman has even more plans for the classic model.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have now been made aware of an Air Jordan 13 "White/Obsidian/Dark Powder Blue" that is slated to drop in the summer of 2021. As you can see from the photoshop mockup below, the sneaker has a predominantly white leather upper, while the mudguard is obsidian and the outsole is powder blue. This powder blue is also found on the Jumpman logo, placed on the tongue. There is no guarantee that this will be the final look of the sneaker, although it will be fairly close to this.

An exact release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.