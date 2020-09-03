If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have been pretty blessed over the course of the last few years. Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of brand new Jordan 13 options that all showcase different unique color schemes. Heading into 2021, it's clear that Jordan Brand has no plans at stopping anytime soon, which should be good news for those who have been waiting on the Jordan 13 that is right for them.

One of the colorways that have been teased over these past few months, is the white and orange "Starfish" colorway. Mostly, these teasers have come in the form of photoshop mockups, but now, we have real-life in-person images thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather upper while the mudguard and back heel is orange. These colors combine to make a clean colorway that will certainly appeal to those who need to add a dash of orange to their lives.

So far, these are pegged for a January 2nd release in 2021 for a price of $190 USD. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.