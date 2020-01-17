When it comes to underappreciated Jordan silhouettes, the Air Jordan 13 comes to mind. It is one of those shoes that is overlooked by a lot of sneakerheads despite the fact that it boasts a ton of great colorways. Now that we are in 2020, Jordan Brand is ready to give fans a heavy dose of new shoes and the Air Jordan 13 is certainly going to be a big part of that.

Jumpman is starting the year off strong with an interesting new gradeschool colorway called "Playground." This shoe speaks to the imaginations of children as it features a mismatched aesthetic. The base of the sneaker is made with white leather while blue, green, orange, yellow, red, and purple can be found sprinkled throughout. Overall, it's an interesting look that we haven't exactly seen before from an Air Jordan 13. If your kid needs new kicks for the new year, these might be a great option.

According to Sneaker News, these will be officially dropping on January 30th for a price that has not yet been determined. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these for the little one in your life.

Image via Nike

