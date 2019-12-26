Chinese New Year is right around the corner which means you can be sure that Nike and Jordan Brand have some dope sneakers on the way to celebrate the occasion. One of the shoes that have been teased as of late is none other than the Air Jordan 13 "CNY." The teasers that have been shoe are unofficial although the official images are finally here and we have to say, the shoe is looking pretty fire.

As you can see, the upper is filled with Chinese-inspired patterns that are represented by appears to be some off-white suede. From there, brown is placed on the midsole while pink dons the outsole. It's a look that doesn't sound very good on paper but physically, Jordan Brand did a phenomenal job when it came to bringing the entire concept together. If you're looking for some dope kicks to celebrate the Chinese New Year with, these could very well be a great option.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on February 1st of 2020 for $200 USD. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike