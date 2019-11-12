There are two very different Air Jordan 11s releasing this holiday season, including the iconic "Bred" AJ11 that will be returning to retailers this December for the first time since 2012, and a dazzling "Metallic Silver" women's-exclusive.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the latter is slated to launch on November 30 for the retail price of $220.

The latest batch of on-foot images showcase how the traditional patent leather overlays will come equipped with some sparkling detailing to offset the white leather construction. The color code is listed as "White/Metallic Silver-Vast Grey" and it is believed these will be another women's release - meaning the largest size will be the equivalent of a men's 10.5.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but we expect to learn more in the near future as the rumored release date is quickly approaching. Check out the on-foot photos in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for more info.