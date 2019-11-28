One of the most beloved Jordan silhouettes of all-time is the Air Jordan 11 and it's obvious as to why this is the case. It was the first shoe Michael Jordan wore when he came back from his first retirement and there are some pretty incredible colorways of it. Most fans tend to gravitate towards the Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways like the infamous "Bred" model. Sneakerheads have also been giving quite a bit of respect to the low top variation of the shoe which is always getting brand new iterations.

The two aforementioned elements are now being combined on this brand new "University Red" version of the Air Jordan 11 Low. As you can see from the photoshop mockup below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the colorway is mostly comprised of a white leather upper with black patent leather wrapping around the toe box, sides, and back heel. Finally, the shoe is finished off with a red outsole which adds a nice pop of color. It's clear this model is inspired by the Bulls and if you're an MJ fan, these may very well be a must-cop.

In the post below, it is reported that this shoe will be dropping on April 25th of 2020 for $185 USD. Will you be copping?