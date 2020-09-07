Throughout the years, Michael Jordan has come through with some pretty legendary sneaker silhouettes and colorways. Of course, one of those shoes is the Air Jordan 11 in the UNC-inspired "Legend Blue" offering. This is a colorway that doesn't come back very often, but when it does, fans rush to stores to try and get their hands on a pair. It's been a few years since the last Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" release, but now, it appears as though the colorway could be coming back but instead of the regular Air Jordan 11, it would appear in the Jordan 11 Low.

In the photoshop mockup from @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the shoe has a classic white leather upper all while the outsole is a glossy shade of UNC blue. These two colors contrast beautifully and it makes for a shoe that will certainly appeal to sneakerheads who fell in love with the OG version. Not to mention, the Jordan 11 Low can be more wearable than the high-top, so these could add some depth to your collection.

These are being pegged for an April 24th release in 2021. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.