Over the course of his career, Michael Jordan came through with some iconic models of his signature sneaker line. While the best silhouettes will forever be debated, there are certainly some offerings that are undeniably among the best. One of the shoes that is a part of that conversation is the Air Jordan 11 which was brought out in 1995. The Jordan 11 came out in some easily recognizable colorways including "Bred" and "Space Jam." Eventually, more colorways started to come out and in 2010, we were blessed with the "Cool Grey" offering.

Ever since this shoe dropped 10 years ago, fans have been begging for it to come back, and now, that's exactly what's going to happen. According to @zsneakerheadz, the "Cool Grey" Jordan 11 will be returning in 2021 as part of next year's annual Holiday Jordan 11 release. In the post below, it seems as though the shoe will be as close to the original as possible, as we get grey patent leather and an icy blue outsole.

For now, you can expect this retro to drop in December of next year, although plenty more information is set to be released so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you those details. In the meantime, let us know how excited you are for these, in the comments below.