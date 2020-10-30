Back in 2001, Jordan Brand dropped an Air Jordan 11 Low for women called "Citrus." It was a colorway that picked up a lot of steam upon its release and it's fairly easy to see why when you consider how the shoe has a clean aesthetic which features a white patent leather upper, as well as an orange outsole. This creamsicle look was truly unique for the Jordan 11 at the time and over the last 20 years, fans have been wondering if these would ever make a return.

Image via Nike

A few months ago, the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz claimed these would be dropping again in April of 2021 except the orange would be placed on the upper, all while the outsole would be icy blue. Now, the Instagram account is coming through with an update on that report, saying that the shoe is actually going to take on the aesthetic of the original that dropped in 2001. This is certainly going to come as good news for fans of the shoe, as now they will be able to re-live the early Millenium magic.

For now, you can expect these to drop sometime in April of next year for $185 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.