Jordan Brand has always been good at experimenting with some of their existing models. Of course, one of those silhouettes is the ever-popular Air Jordan 11 which has received numerous updates over the years. One of the iterations of the shoe that has stuck out over the years is the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Viz Air. What makes this particular silhouette unique is the fact that the midsole was completely revamped with a visible "Viz Air" unit that was reminiscent of the classic Nike Air Max 1.

While we haven't seen new offerings of this shoe for a while, it seems like that's about to change. According to SoleHeatOnFeet, five new colorways will be dropping during the Spring of 2021. Those colorways are “Cool Grey/Medium Grey-White”, “Black/White-Anthracite-Wolf Grey”, “Black/Gym Red-White”, “White/Black-Ghost Green-Metallic Silver,” and “Barely Green/White-Black-Barely Green.” Official photos for these models have yet to be released although the photo below will give you an idea of what the silhouette looks like.

As details for this release continue to emerge, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of this silhouette, in the comments below.