The highly coveted "Blackout" Air Jordan 11 sample has resurfaced at Flight Club, nearly a decade after the kicks were first revealed. The asking price for this murdered out Air Jordan 11? A cool $15,000.

Though the Air Jordan 11 "Blackout" never received a retail release, Jordan Brand did drop a similarly styled "Cap & Gown" colorway in 2018. However, that version featured suede detailing, as opposed to the leather and ballistic mesh construction of the Blackout sample. Not to mention, the "Cap & Gown" iteration also featured an icy blue outsole rather than the smoky, dark grey detailing utilized on the pair currently available for $15K.

Check out some additional images of the elusive samples below, courtesy of Flight Club.

Air Jordan 11 "Blackout"/Flight Club

