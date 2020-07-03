Michael Jordan's return to the court back in 1995 was marked by the creation of the Air Jordan 11, which is highly regarded as one of the best Jumpman sneakers ever made. While it may not have an extensive colorway library like the Air Jordan 1, there is no denying this model has its fair share of classics. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan 11, Jordan Brand is coming out with a fresh new colorway that, you guessed it, is going to be called "25th Anniversary," at least for now.

Thanks to some detailed beauty shots courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the colorway will feature some rich black patent leather, along with some silver highlights on the Jumpman logo. This shoe will even pay homage to the shoe's birthday with the number 25 inscribed on the insole. Overall, it's an extremely clean colorway and is surely going to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Based on the post below, it has been revealed that the tentative release date is set for December 12th. The shoe will drop in adult sizes for $220 USD, while also getting a grade school, preschool, and toddler release. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying.