While it may not be the most popular Jumpman silhouette, there is something to be said about the simplicity of the Air Jordan 10. Over the last 25 years, there have been some pretty dope colorways of the shoe and every year, Jordan Brand comes through with some new offerings. 2020 is going to be no different and with 2019 coming to an end, we're already getting a few previews.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a look at the Air Jordan 10 "Wings" which is supposed to drop sometime next year. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a silver glow above the midsole while the upper is primarily made of white leather. There are some pink highlights on the upper's stitching which helps create a dope contrast throughout the sneaker. From there, the outsole is icy blue which helps add some character.

If you're looking to add to your Jordan 10 collection, this could be the colorways for you. It's an unorthodox colorway that will prove to be polarizing at first. Based on the comments for the post below, it appears as though many people aren't feeling this one. As the release date approaches, this sentiment could certainly change.