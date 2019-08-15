Over the past few weeks, Jordan Brand has been teasing the release of the Air Jordan 10 "Desert Camo" which brings a familiar aesthetic to one of the Jordan silhouettes MJ never got to play in. Yesterday, the official release date was revealed, although detailed images of the sneaker were sorely lacking. Now, Foot Locker has come through with some product shots that show off some of the finer details.

The sneaker lives up to its name as it is covered in brown and green camo, while black on the midsole and tongue helps create a nice bit of contrast. There is also a black Jumpman logo stitched into the back heel. It's a busy colorway that will be perfect for the Fall weather once the cooler weather comes around. Camo doesn't work too well in the Summer so the release date of these kicks is pretty well perfect. If you like camouflage, these are probably the best way to go.

If you're looking to cop these sneakers, they will be dropping on Saturday, August 31st for $190 USD. It's unclear whether or not these will be limited but keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for updates.

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker