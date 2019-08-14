Jordan Brand has been killing it in 2019 thanks to some OG rereleases of classic colorways, as well as new versions of silhouettes we've grown to love over the years. The year isn't close to being done and Jumpman already has more releases planned for sneakerheads to empty their wallets on. Last week, we shared some early images of the Air Jordan 10 "Desert Camo" which had received some pretty good reception from Jordan heads. Even if this isn't an OG colorway, Camo always tends to do well and on this silhouette, it works perfectly.

Based on the early images, it seemed like the shoe would have more of a green camo base, but thanks to a new image from @j23app, the shoe will actually have a brown base. There are patches of green throughout the upper while the tongue, cuff, and midsole are all black. This creates a nice bit of contrast that will surely look great once put on your feet.

In the post below, it was officially revealed that the shoe will be dropping on Saturday, August 31st for $190 USD, which is the standard price for the Air Jordan 10. There is no telling whether or not this will be a GR or a limited release so stay tuned for more details.