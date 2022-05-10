While the Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of the most popular shoes out there, there is no doubt that the silhouette's other variations are well-liked. One such model is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT which has received a ton of different colorways over the last few years. Now, the sneaker is set to receive a colorway that has been around since the 90s and the Air Jordan 7. Of course, we are talking about the "Hare" color scheme.

In the images below, you can see that the "Hare" colorway fits this silhouette perfectly. From the grey base to the white overlays, we get a truly clean offering that features the iconic "Hare" colors in the tongue. The colors consist of red, green, grey, and even some black which is all laid out in a geometric fashion. Overall, these colors work together well to create a shoe that definitely has a 90s feel to it.

These shoes do not have a release date, although they should be coming out this year for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of these new kicks, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

