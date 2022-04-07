Throughout the decades, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has received various updates. One such variation is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT which as the name suggests, contains Zoom cushioning on the midsole. It is a shoe that has proven to be quite popular amongst fans, and the new colorways have always taken risks. For many fans, it will never be the same as the High OG, however, it remains a pretty solid alternative.

One of the latest colorways to surface of this silhouette is the "Fire Red-Curry" model which can be found below. The curry brown is placed on the back heel and the toe box, all while red is placed on the overlays and the Nike swoosh. From there, we have white side panels, which help bring the entire look together. Overall, it is a dope color palette that fits the silhouette extremely well.

At this point, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, head down to the comments section below and let us know what you think of this brand-new colorway.

Image via Nike

