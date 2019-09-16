Some of the best Air Jordan 1 colorways of the last decade are the "Shattered Backboard" 1.0 and 2.0. The shoes pay homage to the jersey Michael Jordan wore during a charity game in which he completely destroyed a backboard while dunking. Both of these colorways are so popular that they are fetching over $1000 USD on resale websites. Jordan Brand is well aware of the success of these models and is now trying to follow it up with a "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

The shoe has the same color blocking as the Air Jordan 1 "Bred" except all you have to do is replace the red with some orange. It appears to be the perfect shoe for Halloween, although there are some key differences with this colorway. For instance, there is no orange on the outsole. Instead, the midsole and outsole are the same shade of aged cream. Meanwhile, the leather is incredibly shiny and crinkled, which has led to a ton of debate within the sneaker community. There aren't many shoes that look similar to this and fans are underwhelmed by the materials. In that same breathe, there are plenty of people who find them fire. It's clear that this is a polarizing shoe that will continue to have people talking all the way until its release.

According to @zsneakerheadz, these are dropping on Saturday, October 26th for $160 USD.