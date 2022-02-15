If you have been a sneakerhead for a long time, then you certainly know about the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Xing Qi," or "XQ" for short. This shoe was first released way back in 2007 at the Jumpman store in Shanghai. Only 240 pairs were released, which made these a legendary cop for collectors. In 2013, the shoe returned in a High OG version, and since that time, fans have been curious if the Jordan 1 Mids would ever make a return to the market.

Now, it seems like that is finally the case, as official images of the shoe have made their way to the internet. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe retains all of its iconic features, including the red, gold, black, and white upper, as well as the designs etched all over the place. This is a shoe that is perfect for any diehard's collection, and we're sure these will be limited like the last time.

At this point, there is no release date for this shoe, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this iconic model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike