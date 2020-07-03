Over the past few weeks, we have been reporting on a whole lot of America-themed sneakers from Nike. Most of these shoes have come by way of signature models, although there have been some regular silhouettes to receive the red, white, and blue, here and there. Now, it looks as though the Air Jordan 1 Mid will be the next shoe to get the America treatment, with July 4th just a day away.

As you can see from the images below, this is unmistakeably a patriotic offering. The base of the shoe is white while navy blue overlays make their way all throughout the upper. We even get some red highlights here and there, which makes the shoe look all that much better. It's definitely one of those shoes that will look flashy on-foot, even if the colors aren't the most vibrant. Needless to say, if you're looking to display a bit of patriotism this summer, these could definitely do the trick.

A release date has yet to be set although you can expect them to drop later this month for $125 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on buying these.

Image via Nike

