One of the best shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. The shoe has some younger siblings, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which has been given a plethora of incredible colorways over the past decade. Fans are always looking forward to what's next for the shoe, and in 2022, it seems like Jordan Brand has some interesting plans. In fact, recent teasers for a "USA" colorway were revealed online, and it is looking like the perfect patriotic shoe for the fourth of July.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe mostly has a white leather upper, all while the overlays are red, and the back heel is blue. As for the Nike swoosh, there is a blue interior with a red outline that is then complemented by white stitching. The red, white, and blue motif here is done wonderfully and it will certainly get some American sneakerheads excited for the summer.

No release date has been given for this shoe, however, you can expect it to drop some time in 2022 for a price of $135 USD. Let us know what you think of the new offering, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

