An all new variation of the popular Air Jordan 1 Mid is on the way, releasing in another refreshing tone-on-white colorway. This time, it drops in a neutral tan colorway that is easily applicable and versatile enough for many outfit concepts, similar to the often sought after Nike Dunk's two-tone design scheme.

This tan, tone-on-white, colorway concept of the Jordan 1 Mid is expected to garner as much attention as it's similar sneaker predecessors, with details including a white toe-box surrounded by a sleek, tan upper, and a white tongue and mid-panel matched by tan lances and the famous Swoosh in the same color.

Additional details include a tan outsole underneath the sneaker's white midsole, and standard Air Jordan branding on the side and the tongue, matched with the new tan-on-white neutral color concept.

Image Via Nike

Nike has provided a first look of the upcoming Jordan 1 Mid in its new, neutral-colored variation, giving sneakerheads a sneak peak of more potential nude colorway possibilities, especially considering how popular their tone-on-white Jordan 1s and Dunks have been recently.

Nike.com has not provided an official release date for the tan Jordan 1 yet, however, continue to check back in with HNHH for more updates surrounding the shoe's eventual release.

Check out more images from Nike, below:

