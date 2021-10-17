Every single year, Nike and Jordan Brand comes through with a "Day Of The Dead" collection in October, and in 2021, they are keeping the tradition alive. We have already seen quite a few dope shoes come through the pipeline, and now, we have official images for one more. Keeping in line with other "Day Of The Dead" collections, this year we are going to be getting an Air Jordan 1 Mid. This one just so happens to be called "Siempre Familia," and can be found below.

The shoe has a very unique look to it as the upper is mostly covered in black materials, with the overlays getting an animal texture vibe. From there, we have some red on the toebox as well as some white teeth that line the front of the silhouette. There are some colorful arrows that make up the Nike swoosh, and the Wings logo also appears to have this look. Overall, it is a colorful shoe that fits the theme of the Holiday quite well.

As for the release date, you can expect to cop these on Friday, October 29th for $150 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike