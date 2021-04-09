Jordan Brand has always been interested in celebrating various Holidays around the world and when they so, it is typically manifested in a brand new sneaker colorway. One Holiday that Nike always engages in is the "Day Of The Dead," which is a two-day event in Mexico that pays homage to those who have passed on. The sneakers that have come from this holiday are always crowd-pleasers, and in 2021, it seems as though Jumpman will be coming through with yet another "Day Of The Dead" offering.

In this photo below, provided by @soleheatonfeet, you can get a solid sense of what this Air Jordan 6 Low colorway will look like. For now, it appears to have a white leather upper, all while yellow and orange highlights can be found throughout. There is some black on the tongue and the midsole as well, which certainly adds a nice touch to the aesthetics of the shoe. Overall, it's a clean model that should certainly excite fans of the silhouette.

There is no official release date for these although as it stands, October seems like the most realistic timeframe. Details will continue to surface for these so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Image via soleheatonfeet