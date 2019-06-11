The Air Jordan 1 Mid is considered the more inexpensive younger brother of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. While the silhouette doesn't have the same allure as the high top version, there is something to be said about the classic nature of the Mid. New colorways of the mid-cut shoe are frequently being released as general release models that line the walls at Foot Lockers and Finish Lines. Overall, it's a pretty dope sneaker and now, Jumpman is coming with a brand new colorway that has a plethora of colors going on.

For instance, the toe box of the shoe is blue, the cuff is red, the overlays are all black, and the Lakers purple and gold are found on the Nike swoosh. The main part of the swoosh is actually purple, with the outline featuring that gold hue that has become so popular amongst Lakers fans. This sneaker feels like Jordan Brand took the Top 3 colorway from a few years back and the Lakers colors to create a dope sneaker for the Summer.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe will be dropping soon for $120 USD.

Image via Nike

