Michael Jordan is the most legendary basketball player ever, and his sneaker legacy certainly matches what he was able to do on the court. Over the years, there have been plenty of shoes that have paid homage to him, and now, another is set to come out onto the market.

As you can see in the images down below, we have the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season." This is a shoe that honors MJ's very first year in the NBA. The majority of the shoe is white while the Nike swoosh and cuff are made with red patent leather. From there, MJ's signature is on the front near the laces, and on the back heel, we have some information about MJ such as his height, weight, position, and draft year. It is a very cool shoe and it could certainly be worth owning if you love MJ.

A release date for this shoe has not been announced, however, you can expect it to drop in the not-so-distant future. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new Air Jordan 1 Mid, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

