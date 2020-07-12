Over the past few weeks, Jordan Brand has revealed numerous Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways. During the summer, consumers tend to rush to stores or online outlets to find themselves the best possible sneakers to complement their outfits. The Jordan 1 Mid has proven itself to be an accessible and cost-effective alternative to the High OG, which has ultimately made it very popular amongst more casual consumers. Jumpman has also been paying attention to the women's market and from time to time, they come through with a women's exclusive model.

The latest women's only model is this "multi-color" offering which features a multitude of great tones, as the name would suggest. This sneaker actually features black patent leather on the toe box and side panel, while the toe box is made with regular orange leather. The back heel is a mix of red and green, while the Nike swoosh is white and the top cuff part is blue. From there, we get a grey tongue for good measure.

As it stands, there is no release date for this model so keep your eyes peeled at your local retailer for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike