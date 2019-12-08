Michael Jordan's basketball journey began to really hit its stride in the early 1980s while he was playing for the University of North Carolina. Eventually, Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls but his ties to UNC remained. When he got a deal with Nike, the Air Jordan 1 became his first signature sneaker and, of course, a UNC colorway with the school's signature powder blue was created.

There have been numerous takes on the "UNC" model over the years and now we have a look at an Air Jordan 1 Mid that boasts the infamous color scheme. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is covered in white leather while the Nike swoosh, Wings logo, cuff, and outsole are University blue. It's a clean model that will certainly look great with any outfit in your collection. Not to mention, this scheme is perfect for the winter months.

Based on reports from Sneaker News, this model has no official release date but it should be dropping within the next few months. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this sneaker and if it's a must-cop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike