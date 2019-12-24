Over the past year, Jordan Brand has come through with a plethora of colorways for the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The younger brother of the High OG has experienced quite a bit of success thanks to the interesting models and affordable price tag. Jumpman is well aware of how accessible the shoe is which has led to some interesting experimentation. This latest bit of experimentation comes in the form of a brand new shimmering "Disco Ball" colorway.

As you can seem from the official photos below, the shoe has a silver upper with a square pattern that perfectly replicated the look of a disco ball. Overall, it's a pretty wild colorway that will certainly make waves when it's released. While it may not be for everyone, it will certainly make for an impressive fashion statement.

According to Sneaker News, there is no release date or price attached to these so stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike