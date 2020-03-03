If you're a fan of Jordan's, you have been eating very well as of late. The brand is constantly coming through with new colorways of classic silhouettes, while also delivering some dope retros in the process. Overall, you can't be mad at what the brand has been able to accomplish as of late and it looks as though things are continuing to get better and better. One of the silhouettes that Jumpman has put a ton of focus into is the Air Jordan 1 Mid which is marketed as a less expensive, more accessible model of the AJ1.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid colorway to be revealed is this Camo print model, below. As you can see, the toe box and side panels are made with white leather, with black overlays on top. From there, the back heel is made with the aforementioned camo print and it looks pretty great. Lastly, a black Nike swoosh and is placed on the side to round out the details.

According to Sneaker News, a release date has yet to be determined although the colorway should be dropping within the next couple of months. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.

Image via US_11

