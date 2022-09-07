There are some pretty amazing variations of the Air Jordan 1 out there. One such model is the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which has received dozens of colorways this year. It is a shoe that is much more accessible than the High OG, which makes it perfect for casual fans who simply don't have the money to drop on high-priced sneakers.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid to be shown off is this gorgeous blue and green colorway, below. As you can tell, this shoe has a common makeup to it as the base is white. From there, the overlays are mostly a nice shade of green. This is then bolstered by some blue on the cuff, Nike swoosh, and even the tongue. All of this works together quite nicely, and it is a shoe that will flash on the streets and even on the court.

At the time of writing this, a release date has yet to be revealed. With that being said, the shoe should drop soon, sometime in the Fall season. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 1 Mid, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

