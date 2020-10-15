If you're a fan of Michael Jordan and the lore surrounding him, then you most certainly know about the Air Jordan 1 and the circumstances surrounding the "Shattered Backboard" colorway. Jordan was playing a charity game in Italy while sporting an orange jersey. During this game, he dunked so hard that the backboard completely shattered, leaving glass embedded in his Jordan 1s. Over the past decade, we have been given three "shattered backboard" Air Jordan 1 colorways, and fans have been wondering if we would ever end up with another.

Well, according to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though another "Shattered Backboard" model is about a year away, although it will be featured on the Air Jordan 1 Low. In the mockup below, we can see that the sneaker has orange leather overlays on top of a white base. From there, the Nike swoosh, tongue, and laces are black, which helps add to the overall "Shattered Backboard" feel. If you're a fan of this look and prefer to stray away from high tops, then these will be for you.

As for a rumored release date, it is believed these will drop in August of 2021 although this is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details.