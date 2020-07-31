At this point, it's almost a given that Jordan Brand will drop multiple Air Jordan 1 colorways in a given year. Sometimes, it's hard to keep track of all of the releases although that's why we are ultimately here to keep you up to date. In addition to new colorways, Jordan Brand is also notorious for delivering new technologies to the Air Jordan 1, as a way to keep it fresh for those who are tired of the same old shoe. For instance, Jordan Brand has recently implemented the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom which as the name suggests, contains Zoom cushioning in the midsole.

The latest colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom is this "Zen Green" offering which has received numerous teasers over the last few months. As you can see in the official images below, the sneaker has a black base, while textured green material is placed on the toe box and the side panels. From there, we get a silver Nike swoosh and an icy blue outsole. These elements come together to create a truly unique Air Jordan 1 offering.

If you're interested in purchasing these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, August 14th for $175 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think.

Image via Nike

