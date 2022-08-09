One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1. It is a shoe that has received a ton of unique updates over the years, and it feels like Jordan Brand is always trying to one-up itself with new offerings. One such case is the Air Jordan 1 High "Stash," which features two massive stash bags on the back heel, as well as a special pocket on the side.

This model hasn't been talked about a whole lot this year, mostly due to the fact that there haven't been many colorways making their way to the market. Now, a new offering has surfaced, and as you can see, it comes in a basic yet effective white and black color scheme. The upper is white while the swoosh and Nike Air branding on the tongue is black. These elements go together extremely well and it's the perfect basic scheme for a sneaker that will immediately polarize consumers.

A release date for this shoe has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this unique Air Jordan 1 High, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

