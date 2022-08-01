Teasers for new Air Jordans have been rampant on social media as of late. We are more than halfway through 2022 which means the 2023 range is already receiving a ton of support online. One account that has been dishing a ton of information is none other than @zsneakerheadz, who oftentimes works in tandem with Sneakerfiles.com.

The latest teaser to come from these two is the Air Jordan 1 "Skyline" which is a take on Michael Jordan's infamous skyline image. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, the shoe has a white base with what appears to be denim overlays. These overlays have a gradient look as the shoe goes from orange on the bottom to purple on top. This is a gorgeous mixture of colors that really plays well into the story that Jumpman is trying to tell here. Simply put, these are going to be very popular.

For now, it is being reported that this sneaker will be dropping on March 18th of next year for a price of $180 USD. This date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.



