Jordan Brand is poised to have a huge year and the Air Jordan 1 High OG is going to be a big part of that. Every single year, Jumpman blesses us with dope new colorways of the sneaker and we've already seen various teasers for what they have in store. Over the past few months, one of the shoes that have caught our eye is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC to Chicago." This is a women's sneaker that is meant to pay homage to Michael Jordan's days with the Tar Heels and the Bulls.

Thanks to some new photos courtesy of @zsneakerheadz and @upcycle.sneaks, we now have a better idea of what these will look like. As you can see, the sneaker has a black base while the toe box is Chicago red. From there, the Nike swoosh and back heel are Carolina blue. A red hangtag and outsole help add to the shoe's overall motif. If you're into MJ's history and are in the market for some red and blue sneakers, these will definitely be a great addition to the collection.

These are slated to drop on February 14th for $170 USD. They will also be coming out in grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes.