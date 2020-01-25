In just a few weeks, NBA players will be embarking on a journey to Chicago where they will play in the NBA All-Star game. Jordan Brand has obvious connections to Chicago as Michael Jordan spent the vast majority of his career there. To celebrate Chicago's All-Star weekend, Jumpman is coming through with a plethora of shoes including an Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway for the ladies. This model is called "UNC to Chicago" and celebrates Jordan's transition from the University of North Carolina to the Bulls.

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker has a black base while the toe box is red. From there, Powder blue appears on the back heel and Nike swoosh to give you that UNC and Chicago contrast. While this colorway may be for women, Jordan Brand is planning on releasing it all the way up to size 16.5 which means men up to size 15 will be able to cop. This is great news for all the guys out there who were hoping to get their hands on these.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC To Chicago" is slated to drop on Friday, February 14th for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.