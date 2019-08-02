Jordan Brand has had an incredible 2019 and a lot of that has to do with the amount of Air Jordan 1s they have been dropping. There is no denying that it is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time and people typically love themselves a good colorway to add to their collection. This month, Jordan Brand will be dropping a whole new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 which is being dubbed "UNC/Obsidian.

The shoe has obsidian overlays and Nike swoosh, while the back heel is covered in University blue. The side panels and the toe box are white which helps add a nice little contrast to the overall aesthetic of the sneaker. It may not be the most extravagant Air Jordan 1 colorway ever but it's certainly clean and will look nice with your Fall outfits.

If you're hoping to cop these, they will be dropping on Saturday, August 31st for $160 USD. You won't want to miss out on these when they drop.