Some of the most sought after Air Jordan 1 colorways of the last decade have been the "Shattered Backboard" 1.0 and 2.0 models. These shoes bring orange to the classic silhouette and look pretty dope on feet. They will cost you an arm and a leg on GOAT and StockX but if you're an eager sneakerhead who likes to collect historic models, these are certainly the right shoes for you. It appears as though Jordan Brand is trying to build off the success of the original "Shattered Backboard" models with a 3.0 version that contains an interesting twist.

Thanks to some new images from @znseakerheadz, we now know the shoe will feature a creamy midsole that has the exact same aesthetic on the outsole, creating a look that is rare for the Air Jordan 1. Meanwhile, the sneaker features the exact same color blocking as the "Bred," and "Royal" models except this time around, the materials seem to be patent leather instead of regular leather.

As of right now, it is believed that this sneaker will be released on October 26th of this year although for now, that is simply a rumor.