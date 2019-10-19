If you're a sneakerhead, then you have probably owned a pair of Air Jordan 1s at some point. The silhouette is incredibly versatile and boasts some pretty iconic colorways that fans continue to purchase whenever there is a retro release. Jordan Brand is well aware of just how popular the shoe is and every year, we see some brand new colorways.

One of the models that we have been teasing over the past month or so is this "Pine Green" offering which fans are already curious about. The shoe is fairly simple as it has the same color-blocking as the "Bred" version except the red is replaced with green. We have only seen up-close photos of the shoe but thanks to DJ Folk, we have a full look at the entire silhouette.

As for the release details, this shoe is slated to drop on February 29th of 2020 for $170 USD. The price of Jordan 1s is going up by $10 next year which certainly isn't good news for all of the consumers out there. Shoe prices continue to increase and this classic model is yet another victim to that trend.

Regardless, this is still a great colorway which will surely be popular upon release.