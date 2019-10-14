As the new year approaches, Jordan Brand is slowly unveiling some of the shoes they will be dropping throughout 2020. Not all of these little teasers are coming straight from the brand themselves, but they are coming from reputable voices in the sneaker community. Fans are already excited for what seems to be in store and sneakerheads are particularly interested in seeing what will come out as far as Jordan 1s.

One of the colorways that fans have gotten a sneak peak of is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pine Green" which is supposed to come with some hints of red. In some new images provided by @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the shoe will have a green toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel while the rest is covered in black. From there, red appears subtly on the Nike Air tag on the tongue. It's a clean shoe that features an aesthetic that has been lacking from the AJ1 arsenal.

According to the post below, this shoe will be dropping on February 29th of 2020 for the new Air Jordan 1 price of $170 USD. Keep an eye out for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.