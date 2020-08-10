Ah yes, the Air Jordan 1. It's a shoe that we have seen a lot of over the years, and for good reason. When Michael Jordan first signed with Nike, he was given a signature line and the Air Jordan 1 was the first of those efforts. Over the last 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 has proven to be a cultural icon that has been worn by many in a multitude of different contexts. Every year, Jordan Brand comes through with various different colorways, including some that get dropped during the Holiday season.

The latest model to get the Holiday treatment is the frequently-teased Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy." Thanks to the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the shoe has a white base, with navy overlays sitting on top. We even get a metallic silver swoosh for good measure, which helps add some nice contrast. Overall, it's a gorgeous Air Jordan 1 colorway that will certainly get fans excited for its release late this year.

For now, the release date has been set for November 14th, so be sure to mark your calendars accordingly. Of course, this information is subject to change, so stay tuned for any updates, as HNHH will have you covered.