This year has been incredibly abnormal for numerous reasons. Based on reports from various health organizations, it could very well be a couple of years before we ever get another sense of normalcy. Some of our favorite things have been taken away from us and we may never know when they will be back. Despite this, it seems like Jordan Brand is making sure at least one thing stays constant. Of course, we are talking about new Air Jordan 1 colorways.

Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a plethora of new Air Jordan 1 offerings, and 2020 has been no different. Over the weekend, a multitude of sneakers were officially revealed ahead of their fall releases, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lucky Green" which is being pegged as a women's only release. In the photos below, we can see that the base of the sneaker is white, while green overlays and a black Nike swoosh are placed overtop. From there, we also get some red Nike branding on the Wings logo and Nike Air insignia.

For now, the shoe is slated to release on October 11th for $170 USD. Stay tuned for any updates, as we will be sure to let you know if anything changes.