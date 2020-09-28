Over the past 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 has firmly cemented itself as one of the greatest shoes ever created. Michael Jordan's debut signature sneaker still holds up to this day, and much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere, we are still being given new colorways. 2020 has been particularly generous to the Jordan 1 as a multitude of colorways have graced the silhouette. Now, yet another is being dropped in honor of MJ's infamous 63-point playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

The "Lucky Green" colorway will be a women's exclusive and as you can see from the images below, it is heavily inspired by the Celtics. The main part of the upper is white, while the overlays are green. From there, we are met with a black tongue and Nike swoosh, as well as a red Wings logo to change things up. Overall, it's a unique colorway that works well with this silhouette.

If you are looking to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of October 15th for a price of $170 USD. As always, let us know what you think about this unique colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike