Jordan Brand is always looking to create shoes that honor the legacy of its own brand. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a perfect vessel for this, especially when you consider the history of the shoe and all of the incredible colorways that have made its way to the upper. One of the most popular colorways is the "Chicago" model and with this brand new "Heritage" offering, Jumpman is providing a new take on an old classic.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a red toe box, with red Nike swoosh and even the back heel. From there, the rest of the upper is white, all while the shoe strings and cuff are black as well. This is a very unorthodox version of the Chicago model, however, it is always nice to see Jordan Brand change things up.

If you are planning on copping this brand new colorway, you will be able to do so as of May 25th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

