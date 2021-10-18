Michael Jordan played the vast majority of his career with the Chicago Bulls, so it only makes sense that a good chunk of his Air Jordan sneakers featured black, red, and white aesthetics. For decades now, Jumpman has been coming out with Bulls-inspired shoes, and fans are always excited to cop some. With 2022 on the horizon, we are getting more and more teasers for the next crop of Jordan Brand offerings, including some nice Air Jordan 1s.

One such Air Jordan 1 is the "Heritage" model which has been shown off by @zsneakerheadz. As you can see down below, this shoe has similar color-blocking to the latest Fragment x Travis Scott x Jordan Brand collab. The ket difference here is the fact that the blue has been replaced by bright red, which fits into the Chicago look perfectly. Overall, it is a shoe that looks great and it will likely be one of the biggest releases for next year.

In the post below, it was revealed that this shoe is rumored to drop on April 9th of next year for a price of $170 USD. This has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.